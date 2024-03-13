WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock remained flat at $47.77 during trading on Wednesday. 209,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.