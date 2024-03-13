WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock remained flat at $47.77 during trading on Wednesday. 209,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
