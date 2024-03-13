WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.60. 24,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,579. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $202.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

