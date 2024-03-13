WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.47. 1,272,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,022. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $191.53 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.61. The firm has a market cap of $361.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

