WNY Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after buying an additional 504,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.04. 10,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,948. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $233.73 and a one year high of $317.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

