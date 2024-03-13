WNY Asset Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 579.8% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.70. 1,677,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,212,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $352.57 and a 52 week high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $379.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

