WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 94,853 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

