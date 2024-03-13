WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,508 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,574 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,508 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,019,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

