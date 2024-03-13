WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,678. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3743 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

