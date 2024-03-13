WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

NYSE T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,394,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,627,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

