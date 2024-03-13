WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 359,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,655. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.
About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Casey’s General Store Stock Discounted, Analysts to Raise Targets
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Has the Stock Market Priced in a Rate Cut?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.