WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 3,220 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 359,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,655. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.03 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.