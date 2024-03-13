WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 116,546.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,680,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,731,000 after buying an additional 9,672,221 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,232,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 899,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,843,000 after buying an additional 481,776 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 471,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,315,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,025. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $101.17.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
