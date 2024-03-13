WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 4,987 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,932,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,931. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $152.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.