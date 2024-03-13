WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $3.90 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $93.52. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

