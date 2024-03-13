Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Worthington Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $67.23.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,012,000 after purchasing an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 18.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $14,999,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,809,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,007,000 after acquiring an additional 108,764 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

