WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives $46.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $41.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

