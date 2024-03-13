Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $594.81 or 0.00814776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $597.82 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 41.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 1,845,838 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

