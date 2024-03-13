Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) SVP Celia Eckert Sells 850 Shares

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) SVP Celia Eckert sold 850 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $19,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Celia Eckert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Celia Eckert sold 3,892 shares of Xencor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $91,189.56.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 367.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

