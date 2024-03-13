Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.71.

Xencor stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. Xencor has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). Xencor had a negative net margin of 74.90% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $3,094,267. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Xencor by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Xencor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Xencor by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

