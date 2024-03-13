XRP (XRP) Price Hits $0.68

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. In the last week, XRP has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00000935 BTC on major exchanges. XRP has a total market capitalization of $37.23 billion and approximately $2.97 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,824,103 coins and its circulating supply is 54,736,825,690 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
