Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.25 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.56.

Teleflex Stock Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $226.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

