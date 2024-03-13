Zacks Research Weighs in on Avantor, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Avantor has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 525,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $13,444,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

