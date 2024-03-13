Zacks Research Weighs in on CME Group Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

CME opened at $217.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.90. CME Group has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

