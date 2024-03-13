Zacks Research Weighs in on Kimco Realty Corp’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KIM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

KIM opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,630.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,336,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 878,667 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 279,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 1,931,189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 174,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the period. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

