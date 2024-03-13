Zacks Research Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $36.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.24. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.85.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,642 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,761 shares of company stock worth $168,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

