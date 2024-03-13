ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 34,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7% compared to the average volume of 32,254 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,476,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

