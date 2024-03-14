1,267 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,895,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6,889.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 555,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 500,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.21.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

