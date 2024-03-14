14,353 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

