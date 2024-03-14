2,106 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $528.59. 209,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,226. The firm has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $537.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.96.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

