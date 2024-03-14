26,766 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,766 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $65,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $74,250.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,396,390 shares in the company, valued at $25,456,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,141 shares of company stock valued at $4,448,870 over the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

