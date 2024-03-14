27,367 Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hudson Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 230.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HDSN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,841. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a market cap of $523.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

