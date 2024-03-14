3,865 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,394,000 after buying an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $22,873,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.19.

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock worth $159,487,346. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

COIN traded down $18.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $233.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,570,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,377,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.81 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $271.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

