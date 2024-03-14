3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 3.9%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.91. 357,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,750,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

3D Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

The company has a market capitalization of $639.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,118,982 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $89,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,594 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,283,953 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 686.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 544,834 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 475,559 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

