4,850 Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $43.23 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

