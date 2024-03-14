5,098 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $63.26. 2,744,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,573. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

