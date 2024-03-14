5,842 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.72. 1,310,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,245,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

