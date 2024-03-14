6,723 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Purchased by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,548. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.91 and a 200 day moving average of $129.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

