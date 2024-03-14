7,249 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.83.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

