8,761 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $244.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

