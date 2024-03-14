A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2412 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.