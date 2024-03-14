A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Plans Dividend of $0.24

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2412 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.32.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transport and logistics business in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Ocean, Logistics & Services, Terminals, and Towage & Maritime Services segments. The Ocean segment is involved in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs.
