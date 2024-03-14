AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 7 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.
AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile
The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.