AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AAON to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.92.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAON will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,869 shares of company stock worth $4,636,655. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AAON by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AAON by 53.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 195.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

