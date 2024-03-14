ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $550,877.18 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $550,877.18 and $14.94 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00016959 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00024997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,684.44 or 0.99869383 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00009589 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00174411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000551 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $32.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.