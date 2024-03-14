ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the company’s current price.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.16.

Shares of ACAD opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.47 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $391,705 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,342,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

