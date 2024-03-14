Acala Token (ACA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.71 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $180.90 million and approximately $69.71 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 47.3% against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00016786 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00025250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,225.44 or 1.00199693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00009702 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.22 or 0.00173716 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.18887615 USD and is down -8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $116,982,060.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

