Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.9% of FCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank increased its position in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $378.13. The company had a trading volume of 298,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,708. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $237.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.11.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

