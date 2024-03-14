ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch Sells 79,174 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 79,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $1,387,128.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after acquiring an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 134,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,025,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 678,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

