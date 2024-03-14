Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.7% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Adobe by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $575.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,638. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.17 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $586.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.91. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

