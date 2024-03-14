Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) is Compass Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries makes up approximately 1.9% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,021,000 after buying an additional 88,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 345.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.60. 44,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,119. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

