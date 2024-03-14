Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) COO Jack Anthony Pestello Buys 10,000 Shares

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) COO Jack Anthony Pestello bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,099.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

ADV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,143. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ADV. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADV. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter worth $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

