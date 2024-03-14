Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.02 on Monday. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Air Industries Group worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.